  • BJP Leaders Manoj Tiwari, Virendra Sachdeva Groove to Campaign Song After Party Crushes AAP | WATCH

Published 18:31 IST, February 8th 2025

BJP Leaders Manoj Tiwari, Virendra Sachdeva Groove to Campaign Song After Party Crushes AAP | WATCH

Manoj Tiwari and BJP state President Virendra Sachdeva were seen celebrating at the party HQ, dancing to the campaign song after AAP's defeat.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP Leaders Manoj Tiwari, Virendra Sachdeva Groove to Campaign Song After Party Crushes AAP | WATCH | Image: ANI

New Delhi: As BJP is set to form government in National capital, the party headquarters witnessed scenes of euphoria among its leaders.

BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, along with state President of BJP Virendra Sachdeva were seen grooving at the party headquarters after Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) crushing defeat in the state assembly elections.

Party leaders were seen rejoicing to the Delhi BJP's campaign song, "Dil walon ki Delhi ko ab BJP sarkar chahiye." after party's landslide victory.

Watch the Video Here:

The Delhi election campaign song, titled "Dil walon ki Delhi ko ab BJP sarkar chahiye," has been sung by former BJP MP Dinesh Lal Yadav, alias Nirahua.

Bharatiya Janata Party made a historic return to Delhi after 27 years, defeating AAP with a strong majority. In a closely watched triangular contest, BJP leads on 48 seats, while AAP trails with 22.

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi CM and AAP convenor, has lost the New Delhi seat to BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh (Parvesh Verma). The Election Commission reported that Kejriwal was defeated by a margin of over 1,800 votes.

 

 

Updated 18:31 IST, February 8th 2025

