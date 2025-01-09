Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • BREAKING: 300 Units Free Electricity, Other Benefits: BJP’s Plan To Challenge AAP In Delhi, Say Sources

Published 17:20 IST, January 9th 2025

BREAKING: 300 Units Free Electricity, Other Benefits: BJP’s Plan To Challenge AAP In Delhi, Say Sources

300 Units Free Electricity, Other Benefits: BJP May Announce Counter Freebies To Challenge AAP, Say Sources

Reported by: Digital Desk
300 Units Free Electricity, Other Benefits: BJP May Announce Counter Freebies To Challenge AAP, Say Sources | Image: X

Delhi Elections 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) is expected to announce a move to counter Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by offering 300 free electricity units to normal households and 500 free units to religious places, according to sources.

Additionally, the BJP is also planning to introduce an increase in other welfare initiatives to counter AAP's populist measures. 

More details awaited…

Updated 17:22 IST, January 9th 2025

BJP
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: