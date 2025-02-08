BREAKING: AAP’s Top Leadership Kejriwal, Atishi, Manish Sisodia Trailing, Show Early Trends

Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 08:24 IST, February 8th 2025

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kejriwal Trailing | Image: @AamAadmiParty

New Delhi election results 2025: Early trends indicate that Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) top leaders, Arvind Kejriwal , Atishi, and Manish Sisodia—are trailing. AAP’s national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, is contesting from the New Delhi seat for the fourth time, with BJP ’s Parvesh Verma emerging as his main rival.

As of 8:18 am, the BJP was leading on 15 seats, while AAP was ahead on 5, and the Congress had yet to secure a lead. The campaign in the New Delhi constituency has been marked by sharp exchanges, with AAP accusing Parvesh Verma of involvement in a 'cash-for-votes' scam. In response, the BJP alleged that AAP had brought in cash and supporters from Punjab to sway voters. 

 

 

Updated 08:46 IST, February 8th 2025

Arvind Kejriwal BJP Congress Punjab

