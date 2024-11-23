Published 13:41 IST, November 23rd 2024
BJP’s Parag Shah Wins Mumbai’s Ghatkopar East Seat by 34,999 Votes
This is Shah’s second consecutive victory and he bagged 85,388 votes in the Maharashtra Polls.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP’s Parag Shah wins Mumbai’s Ghatkopar East seat by 34,999 votes | Image: ANI
Mumbai: Parag Shah of the BJP retained his Ghatkopar East assembly constituency, defeating rival NCP (SP) nominee by 34,999 votes.
Shah, the richest candidate in the Maharashtra polls, bagged 85,388 votes, while Rakhee Jadhav of the Sharad Pawar-led party polled 50,389 votes.
This is Shah’s second consecutive victory.
