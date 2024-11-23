NDA Secure Early Leads in Assam Bypolls

Assam Bypolls: The ruling NDA alliance in Assam is leading in the bypolls for four out of five assembly constituencies, according to Election Commission data.

In the Behali constituency, BJP ’s Diganta Ghatowal is leading with a margin of 1,091 votes over his Congress rival Jayanta Bora. Meanwhile, in Bongaigaon, AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury holds a slender lead of 674 votes over Congress candidate Brajenjit Singha.