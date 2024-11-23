Search icon
Published 10:21 IST, November 23rd 2024

NDA Secure Early Leads in Assam Bypolls

BJP’s Diganta Ghatowal is leading with a margin of 1,091 votes over his Congress rival Jayanta Bora

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: NDA Secure Early Leads in Assam Bypolls | Image: PTI

Assam Bypolls: The ruling NDA alliance in Assam is leading in the bypolls for four out of five assembly constituencies, according to Election Commission data.

In the Behali constituency, BJP ’s Diganta Ghatowal is leading with a margin of 1,091 votes over his Congress rival Jayanta Bora. Meanwhile, in Bongaigaon, AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury holds a slender lead of 674 votes over Congress candidate Brajenjit Singha.

In the Sidli (ST) seat, United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma is ahead of BPF’s Suddho Kumar Basumatary by 1,089 votes. Additionally, in Samaguri, BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah has secured a lead of 1,048 votes over Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain.

 

 

Updated 20:53 IST, November 23rd 2024

BJP Assam Congress NDA

