Congress under Sonia, Rahul Always Insults Sanatan: Amit Shah on Kharge's Ganga Dip Remark

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed Mallikarjun Kharge for his remark on BJP leaders taking a holy dip at the Sangam and said the Congress under Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had always insulted Sanatan Dharma.

Addressing a public meeting in the Kalkaji assembly constituency, he took a swipe at Congress president Kharge and said, "I took a dip (at Triveni Sangam) and Kharge ji caught a cold." At the Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan rally in the Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, Kharge had alleged that BJP leaders were competing with each other to take a dip at the Sangam for the cameras, and asked if their act would help eradicate poverty in the country.

"If anyone was hurt, I seek an apology," the Congress chief had also said.

Reacting to the remark, Shah urged Kharge not to poke fun at the reverence of crores of people visiting the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj to take a holy dip at the Sangam.

"Kharge ji, if you do not have any reverence (for Maha Kumbh), there is no compulsion. But don't make fun of the reverence of more than 48 crore people visiting the Kumbh to take a holy dip," he said.

The Congress under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi has always insulted Sanatan Dharma, he charged.

On the Congress president's question if taking a dip in the Ganga would eradicate poverty, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dip in 2019 and gave cooking gas, five kilogrammes of free foodgrains, toilets, provided free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh and "other facilities" to 60 crore people.

"Kharge sahab, you have turned 80. In your entire life, you have never taken a dip. Tell us what you have done for the welfare of the poor," Shah asked the Congress president.