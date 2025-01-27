Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: QR Code Initiative Introduced by Delhi Police | Details Here

Delhi Elections 2025: Under the leadership of Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, the Election Cell/PHQ of Delhi Police has rolled out a QR Code initiative aimed at simplifying access to general instructions for Poll Day and Counting Day during the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

The QR Code will be displayed on advertising materials, selfie-point standees, and polling stations across the city, ensuring widespread accessibility. By scanning the QR Code with a smartphone, users will be directed to a webpage containing detailed election guidelines. Currently, these instructions are also available on the official Delhi Police website.

This initiative replaces traditional handbooks and briefings with a tech-driven solution, enabling officers to conveniently access important information anytime on their smartphones. The innovative approach not only streamlines the process but also enhances transparency and awareness.

Delhi Police's adoption of this forward-thinking technology reflects its commitment to ensuring efficient, transparent, and lawful election management. By providing quick and easy access to guidelines, the initiative empowers officers of all ranks and the general public to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

In related developments, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has announced a campaign to ensure 100% voter participation among Delhi's business community. Letters will be sent to over 700 business organizations, including small market associations, industrial hubs, banquet associations, and transport groups, encouraging them to vote. The CTI also plans to reward the top 10 markets with the highest voter turnout with special prizes.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are vying for 70 assembly seats. AAP, which dominated the last two elections, faces challenges from BJP and Congress, the latter hoping for a comeback after consecutive defeats.