Delhi Election Result: Left Parties Candidates Get Less Votes Than NOTA

New Delhi: Left parties, which came together to contest six seats in the Delhi Assembly polls, polled fewer votes than NOTA in all the segments, failing to make any dent.

Among the Left parties, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had fielded candidates from Karawal Nagar and Badarpur, the Communist Party of India (CPI) was in the fray from Vikaspuri and Palam, and the CPI(ML) Liberation contested the Narela and Kondli seats.

In the six seats, the Left parties together polled 2,158 votes, while NOTA got 5,627 votes.

In Karawal Nagar, one of the areas worst affected by the 2020 Delhi riots, the CPI(M) had fielded well-known RTI activist and lawyer Ashok Agarwal, who got only 457 votes, while 709 votes went to NOTA. The winning candidate, Kapil Mishra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), got 1,07,367 votes.

In Badarpur, CPI(M) candidate Jagdish Chand got 367 votes, while the winning candidate, Ram Singh Netaji of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), got 1,12,991 votes and 915 votes went to NOTA.

CPI candidate from Vikaspuri Shejo Varghese got 580 votes, while 1,127 votes went to NOTA. The winning candidate, Pankaj Kumar Singh of the BJP, got 1,03,955 votes. CPI's Palam candidate Dilip Kumar got 326 votes, while NOTA secured 1,119 votes. The winning candidate, Kuldeep Solanki of the BJP, got 82,046 votes.

The performance of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation's candidates was similar.

CPI(ML) candidate from Narela Anil Kumar Singh got 328 votes, while NOTA got 981 votes. The winning candidate, Raj Karan Khatri of the BJP, got 87,215 votes.