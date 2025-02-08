Delhi Election Results 2025 | AAP vs BJP: Who Won From Where - Winners from Top Constituencies

New Delhi: The Election Commission declared that AAP’s Virender Singh Kadian won the Delhi Cantt seat by a margin of 2,029 votes.

The BJP’s Rekha Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh seat, defeating her AAP rival by 29,595 votes.

AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar won the Kondli seat by 6,293 votes, while BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa secured Rajouri Garden by 18,190 votes.

The BJP is poised to form a government in Delhi after more than 26 years, with the latest Election Commission (EC) trends showing the saffron party ahead in 45 of the 70 assembly seats and AAP in 21.

The BJP and AAP have won two seats each, according to the EC website. The Congress, on the other hand, is poised to draw a blank for the third consecutive assembly polls.