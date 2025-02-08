Delhi India's Gateway, Must Get Urban Infrastructure: PM Modi Assures Delhiites On BJP's Victory

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Delhi is India's gateway, it must get world class urban infrastructure. Addressing BJP workers after party's clean sweep in Delhi, PM Modi reassured the people of Delhi that his party will fulfill all the promises made during the election.

"Wherever NDA has received the mandate, we have taken that state to new heights of development and that is why BJP is continuously winning. People are electing our governments for the second and third time... In the North-East, our governments have connected the people with a new stream of development. There was a time when there was a huge water crisis in Gujarat, farming was difficult, but today the same Gujarat has emerged as an agriculture powerhouse. Remember the condition of Bihar before Nitish ji. Nitish ji got an opportunity in Bihar, change also came only when the NDA government came. Similarly, Chandrababu Naidu has proved his track record in Andhra Pradesh. All these examples show that NDA means guarantee of development, NDA means guarantee of good governance," PM Modi said.

PM Modi guarantees CAG report will be presented in first Assembly session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “...I guarantee that the CAG report will be presented in the first assembly session, whoever has looted will have to return it.”

PM Modi's jibe at short-cut politics

Addressing a sea of workers and supporters, PM Modi said, "Dilli ke logo ne shortcut wali rajneeti ka short-circuit kar diya'. Today the people of Delhi have made it clear. The real owner of Delhi is only the people of Delhi. Those who thought of being the owners of Delhi have been confronted with the truth. This is also clear from the mandate of Delhi that there is no place for shortcuts, lies in politics. The people have ended the era of shortcut politics.”

"...There is no such area in Delhi where the lotus did not bloom. People speaking every language have voted for BJP. During this election, wherever I went, I used to say proudly that I am an MP from Purvanchal. The people of Purvanchal have given love to this bond. Therefore, as the MP from Purvanchal, I thank the people of Purvanchal...," he said.

“Our Delhi is not just a city, it is a mini India. Delhi lives the idea of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'... Wherever I went in this election, I used to say with pride that I am an MP from Purvanchal. The people of Purvanchal gave love, trust, new energy, new strength. Therefore, as an MP from Purvanchal, I especially thank the people of Purvanchal," PM Modi said.

"The politics of protests, confrontation and administrative uncertainty in Delhi have caused great harm to the people of Delhi. Today, all of you Delhiites have removed a major obstacle in the development of Delhi," he added.

PM Modi thanks women voters, says Nari Shakti our biggest defence

Thanking women voters for supporting the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “...The blessings of Nari Shakti is our biggest defence shield and today once again Nari Shakti has blessed us in Delhi. Be it Odisha, Maharashtra or Haryana, we have fulfilled every promise made to the Nari Shakti in every state... For the first time after independence, the BJP has come to power in every state of Delhi NCR... Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, there are BJP governments in every neighbouring state.”

PM Modi taunts Congress