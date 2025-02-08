Delhi People Forced Kejriwal To Vacate Sheesh Mahal, Time For Bhagwant Mann to Pack His bags: Ravneet Singh Bittu

New Delhi: As Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to form government on its own in the national capital, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said that people in the Delhi has forced Arvind Kejriwal to vacate 'Sheesh Mahal' by giving such a mandate to the BJP.

Union Minister Bittu said that now it is the time for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to "pack his bags".

"Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Atishi's Chief Minister House 'Sheesh Mahal' has now been vacated by the people. Bhagwant Mann should now start packing his bags. Today the whole country is celebrating the victory of Delhi's BJP workers. When the BJP comes to power in Punjab, no one will have to sell their house, property, or land to go abroad. Everyone will get work here. This is Narendra Modi's vision," Union Minister said.

The party is currently leading on 48 seats while the AAP on 22. Congress has failed to open its account in Delhi for the third consecutive term.