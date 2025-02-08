Delhi Poll Results a 'Setback', AAP's Fight Against BJP to Continue: Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi on Saturday accepted the people's mandate in the assembly elections, calling it a "setback" but vowing to continue the party's struggle against the BJP .

The BJP was set to stage a comeback in Delhi after more than 26 years, sweeping AAP away from the national capital in another big win to extend its saffron footprint in the country.

"First of all, I thank the people of Delhi and our party workers who stood strong. We accept the mandate. The war against BJP's dictatorship and hooliganism will continue. This is a setback but AAP's fight for the people of Delhi and the country will go on," Atishi told reporters.

Expressing gratitude to her supporters, the AAP leader said, "I thank the people who trusted me. I also thank my team, which faced all challenges and took our message to the public. I have won my seat but this is not a time for celebration -- this is the time to fight. The battle against BJP's authoritarianism will continue." The Election Commission is yet to declare the winner from the Kalkaji seat where she is pitted against BJP's Ramesh Vidhuri and Alka Lamba of the Congress .

Stating that AAP has always fought against injustice and will continue to do so, Atishi said, “Yes, this may be one step back, but AAP will keep fighting.”