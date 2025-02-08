Delhi Polls: Turncoats Shine, Securing Major Wins for Both BJP and AAP

New Delhi: Turncoats dominated the Delhi Assembly polls, with many securing victories in their respective seats, according to Saturday's results.

The BJP emerged as the dominant force, securing 48 of the 70 assembly seats in a sweeping victory.

Prominent winners included former ministers from the Sheila Dikshit government, Arvinder Singh Lovely, who also served as Delhi Congress president, and Raj Kumar Chauhan.

Lovely won the Gandhi Nagar seat for the BJP defeating his AAP rival by 12,748 votes, while Chauhan won by 6,255 votes from Mangolpuri constituency, also on a BJP ticket.

Another former Congress leader Neeraj Basoya, now a BJP leader, won from the Kasturba Nagar seat by a margin of 11,048 votes.

Former minister Kailash Gahlot who quit AAP months before the polls, won the Bijwasan seat for the BJP by 11,276 votes. Kartar Singh Tanwar, who also recently joined the BJP after quitting AAP, won Chhatarpur seat defeating Brahm Singh Tanwar of AAP by 6,239 votes.

Anil Jha and Pravesh Ratn, who quit the BJP before the polls and got a ticket from the AAP, won the Kirari and Patel Nagar (SC) seats. Jha won by 21,871 votes, while Ratn defeated BJP's Raaj Kumar Anand by 4,049 votes.

AAP's imports from the Congress, Veer Singh Dhingan and Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad, also tasted success. Dhingan won from Seemapuri seat by 10,368 votes, while Ahmad won from Seelampur by a whopping 42,477 votes.