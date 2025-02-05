Delhi Records Over 60% Voter Turnout Till 11.30 PM

New Delhi: More than 60 per cent of the total electorate cast its votes in the Delhi polls Wednesday, according to the figures on the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App last updated at 11.30 pm.

The final turnout is yet to be announced as the voter turnout figures are still getting updated on the app.

The polling in all the 70 constituencies began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm. There are around 1.56 crore eligible voters in Delhi.

At 11.30 pm, the exact voter turnout was 60.44 per cent.

The highest turnout was recorded in the Northeast district at 66.25 per cent, while the Southeast district recorded the lowest at 56.16 per cent.

Among constituencies, Mustafabad had the highest turnout at 69 per cent while Mehrauli recorded the lowest at 53.04 per cent.

Shahdara recorded a turnout of 63.94 per cent, Southwest Delhi 61.09 per cent, Northwest Delhi 60.70 per cent, North Delhi 59.55 per cent, Central Delhi district 59.09 per cent, and Southeast Delhi 56.26 per cent, according to the data on the app.

Polling took place at 13,766 stations across Delhi's 70 constituencies to decide the electoral fate of 699 candidates.