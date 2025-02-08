Did Atishi's Last-Minute Tears Swing The Kalkaji Battle In Her Favour?

Delhi Elections 2025: In an election that proved disastrous for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with key leaders like Arvind Kejriwal , Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Satyendar Jain suffering crushing defeats, Atishi Marlena’s narrow victory in Kalkaji stands out as a rare silver lining. Defeating BJP ’s Ramesh Bidhuri by just over 3500 votes in a tightly contested battle, Atishi’s win has sparked discussions about what truly swung the tide in her favor.

While many factors may have contributed, one incident that appears is Atishi’s emotional breakdown during a press conference following controversial remarks made by her BJP rival, Ramesh Bidhuri.

The Ramesh Bidhuri Controversy

The controversy can be traced back to January 6, when Bidhuri, made a “personal attack” on Atishi during an election rally in Rohini.

“This Marlena (surname used earlier by Atishi) became Singh, changed name. Kejriwal swore over his children not to go with the corrupt Congress , Marlena changed father. Earlier, she was Marlena, now she has become Singh. This is their character,” Bidhuri said.

What followed was an emotional press conference where Atishi broke down while defending her family’s honor.

"I want to tell Ramesh Bidhuri that my father was a teacher throughout his life. He has taught thousands of children from poor and lower-middle-class families. Now he is 80 years old and so ill that he can't even walk without help. Will you stoop so low for the sake of an election? He’s abusing an old man. I never thought that politics in this country could fall to such depths," she said.

Attributing Atishi’s victory solely to that moment would be an oversimplification. However, that emotional breakdown may have provided the final push she needed to cross the finish line.