Dream of Changing Politics Died Slowly and Painfully: Ashish Khetan on Arvind Kejriwal's Defeat in Delhi Polls

New Delhi: Ashish Khetan, AAP Founding Member in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Saturday (February 8) said, "People's dream of changing politics of the country has died." These comments come after AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal 's humiliating defeat in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

When asked by Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to comment on Kejriwal's defeat, Khetan responded, "I would not like to offer advice to Kejriwal today. There will be another time and opportunity to do that kind of post-mortem."

Despite the setback, Khetan, who was once a close aide of Kejriwal, discussed the possibility of a political comeback. "See, in politics, it's never over until the fat lady sings. Politicians have bounced back and have bounced back from seemingly completely lost situations. So I'm not going to rule that Arvind Kejriwal would not bounce back. He has the fight in him. He's a 24-hour politician and he's a great communicator. So, it is a huge setback. But I would not say that Arvind Kejriwal is done and dusted."

"But you asked me a bigger question at the start that there were people who came in with a different aspiration, with a different dream, which was the dream of changing the politics of this country. That dream had died slowly and painfully. And today we see the end of that dream. Yeah, absolutely," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal lost the election from the New Delhi seat against BJP 's Parvesh Sahib Singh aka Parvesh Verma. According to a poll body, Kejriwal lost the election by a margin of over 1,800 votes.

In an AAP route in Delhi, not just Arvind Kejriwal, but his close aide and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also lost from Jangpura seat by a margin of over 600 seats to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.