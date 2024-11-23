Islampur Results LIVE: Key Battle Between Nishikant Bhosale Patil(NCP) and Jayant Patil(NCP-SP)

Mumbai: It's a massive landslide sweep for BJP -led Mahayuti alliance with the current Election Commission of India showing it leading on over 200 seats.

There are reports that the new government will take oath on November 26.

In Islampur assembly constituency, it seemed Nishikant Bhosale Patil(NCP) and Jayant Patil(NCP-SP) are in close neck to neck fight but aftermath senior NCP(SP) leader is heading towards a landslide victory.

NCP (SP)'s Jayant Patil leading with 71156 votes