Jangpura, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram, Kasturba Nagar Election Result LIVE: Who’s Leading, Who's Trailing

New Delhi: The counting of votes for Delhi's Jangpura, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, and RK Puram constituencies will begin at 8 AM. As counting begins, Republic World will provide real-time updates on the winners from these four key constituencies. Stay tuned for round-wise vote counts, lead margins, and final results as they come in.

Jangpura Assembly Election Result 2025: Key Details & Candidates

Jangpura Assembly comes under the South East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Tarvinder Singh Marwah (BJP), Farhad Suri (Congress) and Manish Sisodia (AAP) are in for a triangular contest on this seat.

In 2020 and 2015, AAP’s Praveen Kumar defeated BJP candidates Impreet Singh Bakshi and Maninder Singh Dhir.

Malviya Nagar Election Result 2025 LIVE

Malviya Nagar Assembly is a part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

AAP’s Somanth Bharti, who is a three-time MLA from this seat, is contesting against BJP’s Satish Upadhyay and Congress leader Jitender Kumar Kochar.

RK Puram Election Result 2025 LIVE

This assembly is a part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

AAP’s Parmila Tokas, BJP’s Anil Sharma, and Congress’ Vishesh Kumar are in for a triangular contest on this seat.

Parmila Tokas is a two-time MLA from this seat. She defeated BJP’s Anil Sharma in 2015 and 2020.

Kasturba Nagar Election Result 2025 LIVE

Kasturba Nagar comes under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Ramesh Pahelwan (AAP), Abhishek Dutt (Congress), and Neeraj Basoya (BJP) are in for a triangular contest.