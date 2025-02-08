Kapil Mishra, Ex-AAP Leader Now In BJP, Heading For A Big Win From Karawal Nagar In Delhi Election

New Delhi: Kapil Mishra, former AAP leader who joined the BJP long back, is heading for a big win from Karawal Nagar Assembly seat in Delhi election. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), after the 10th round of voting, Kapil Mishra is leading by a margin of over 27,000 votes.

Overall in Delhi, the way election results are heading at present, its going towards a BJP sweep, an AAP route and zero for the Congress party.

The saffron party is leading on 45 seats, while the AAP is leading on 25, the Congress leading on zero seat, as counting of votes is underway.

What is appearing to be more surprising in this election is that AAP's most popular leader, convenor, and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal trailing from New Delhi seat by a margin of over 1000 votes after 9th round of voting.

The BJP raised issues such as liquor case, corruption, Yamuna pollution, Delhi water quality among others to challenge the Aam Aadmi Party.

Not just Kejriwal, the incumbent Chief Minister Atishi is also trailing by over 3,000 votes from Kalkaji seat.

People of Delhi choses Mod's model of governance

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday said that the people of Delhi have chosen PM Modi's good model of governance and have rejected Arvind Kejriwal's bad model as BJP crossed the majority mark in Delhi election results in the early trends.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva emphasised that this election was a contest between good governance and bad governance.

"The situation in Delhi--contaminated water, broken roads, poor sanitation, pollution in Yamuna, and much more--is a reflection of Kejriwal's model of governance, which the people of Delhi have rejected," he said.

"On the other hand, Modi ji's model of good governance is one that the entire nation respects. People have chosen good governance," he added.