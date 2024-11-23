Published 07:18 IST, November 23rd 2024
Karad South Poll Results LIVE: INC's Prithviraj Chavan Eyes 3rd Term; Counting Begins
Karad South Election Result Live: Republic World brings you the latest trends from Karad South where the counting of votes will be held.
Karad South Election Result 2024: The Karad South Assembly constituency held its elections on November 20, 2024. The candidates are:
In the last Assembly elections, Chavan Prithviraj Dajisaheb of INC won by 9,130 votes. Dr. Atulbaba Suresh Bhosale from BJP came second with 83,166 votes.
In the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, the state saw a voter turnout of 61.4%. The NDA (National Democratic Alliance), which included BJP and Shiv Sena, won the election but didn’t get enough seats to form the government alone, so they joined forces to make a coalition government.
Karad South Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates Here:
- Karad South Election Result LIVE: AT 11 AM, BJP's Atulbaba Suresh Bhosale is leading with 51151 votes.
- Karad South Election Result LIVE: At 9:30 AM, INC's Chavan Prithviraj is trailing from Karad South by a margin of 1,808 votes.
- Karad South Election Result LIVE: At 9:00 AM, BJP's Atulbaba Suresh Bhosale is leading with 21,256 votes.
- Karad South Election Result LIVE: At8:00 AM, Voting begins in Karad South and other assembly constituencies of Maharashtra amid tigh security.
Updated 12:41 IST, November 23rd 2024