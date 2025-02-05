Search icon
Published 22:10 IST, February 5th 2025

Lotus Bloom In Delhi After 26 Years, Predicts Poll Of Exit Polls

As voting in Delhi Assembly elections has concluded, the majority of exit polls have predicted the return of the BJP and a major upset for AAP.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Most exit polls predict win for BJP in Delhi | Image: Republic Media Network

New Delhi: The majority of exit polls have predicted a massive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) and a major upset for Arvind Kejriwal 's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly elections, which concluded on Wednesday. The exit poll surveys predict the return of the saffron party after 27 in the national capital while a setback for the AAP as it may miss its consecutive third term. Let's take a look at what different exit poll have predicted for Delhi polls. The counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.

Delhi Poll of Polls 

Source

AAP

BJP

Congress

Matrize

32-37

35-40

0-1

P-MARQ

21-31

39-49

0-1

Chanakya Strategies

25-28

39-44

2-3

Peoples Pulse

10-19

51-60

0

DV Research

26-34

36-44

0

Mind Brink

44-49

21-25

0-1

Peoples’ Insight

25-29

40-44

0-2

Poll Diary

18-25

42-50

0-2

WeePreside

46-52

18-23

0-1

JVC

22-31

39-45

0-2

P-MARQ Exit Poll

According to P-MAQR, the BJP may get 39-49 seats, the AAP may get 21-31 seats, Congress may win 0-1 seat while other parties may not be able to open their account. 

Who is the most preferred CM face for Delhi?

According to P-MARQ, at least 38 per cent of the respondents favour Arvind Kejriwal as the next Chief Minister for Delhi, 33 per cent of them want a CM from the BJP, only 12 per cent want Atishi to be Delhi CM, 6 per cent each favour AAP’s Manish Sisodia and BJP’s Manoj Tiwari, while 5 per cent want any other leader as Delhi CM.

Caste-wise break up of Delhi voters 

Matrize Exit Poll

According to Matrize exit poll, once again the edge has been predicted for the BJP. The saffron party may win 35-40 seats, AAP may get 32-37 seats while Congress may be restricted to just 1 seat.

According to Matrize survey, the BJP is likely to bag 46 per cent vote share in Delhi, AAP may get 44 per cent, and Congress could get 8 per cent vote share.

The survey further predicts that around 43 per cent male voters may have voted for the BJP, 39 per cent for AAP, 7 per cent for Congress and 11 per cent for other parties.

Talking about female voters, AAP was the choice for 48 per cent, 45 per cent of them favoured the BJP, only 4 per cent may have went with Congress and just 3 per cent sided with other parties.

BJP leads in Chanakya Strategies exit poll survey 

According to Chanakya Strategies, once again it’s a lead for the BJP. The saffron party may get 39-44 seats, AAP may get 25-28 seats while Congress may win 2-3 seats.

Peoples' Pulse predicts biggest victory for BJP

The Peoples’ Pulse exit poll predicts a massive victory for the BJP in Delhi election. The survey says that the saffron party may get somewhere between 51-60 seats, the AAP may be restricted to just 10-19 seats while the Congress may fail to open its account.

Mind Brink exit poll keeps AAP ahead

Talking about another survey, then the exit poll conducted by Mind Brink has bucked the trend and predicted an edge for the AAP. The survey predicts 44-49 seats for the AAP, 21-25 for the BJP and 0-1 for the Congress.

Updated 22:21 IST, February 5th 2025

Arvind Kejriwal BJP Congress

