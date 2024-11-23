Jharkhand Election Result 2024: Congress' Deepika Pandey Singh Wins Mahagama Seat

Mahagama Election Result: Madhupur assembly constituency is one of the 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand state. It is a General category assembly seat. It is situated in Deoghar district and is one of the 6 assembly segments of Godda Parliament Seat. Congress leader Deepika Pandey Singh emerged victorious by defeating BJP leader Ashok Kumar by a margin of 18,645 votes.

Key Candidates

Ashok Kumar ( BJP )

Deepika Pandey Singh ( Congress )

Mohammad Kamran Khan (AIMIM)

What happened in 2019?

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Deepika Pandey Singh of the INC won the Mahagama constituency. She secured 89,224 votes, defeating Ashok Kumar of the BJP, who received 76,725 votes.

In the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly, the BJP seeks to replace the ruling JMM party. For this election, the BJP has formed an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).