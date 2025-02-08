Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Milkipur Bypoll Result 2025 LIVE: Will BJP Defeat Samajwadi Party In Prestige Battle of Ayodhya District

Published 07:07 IST, February 8th 2025

Milkipur Bypoll Result 2025 LIVE: Will BJP Defeat Samajwadi Party In Prestige Battle of Ayodhya District

Milkipur Assembly constituency witnessed a record voting in the by-election on February 5. The counting of votes is taking place today. Stay tuned

Reported by: Digital Desk
Milkipur Bypoll Result 2025 | Image: Republic Media Network

Milkipur Bypoll Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes in Milkipur bypoll will start at 8 AM today, February 8 – Saturday. The key contest in this politically significant seat is between BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan and Samajwadi Party Ajit Prasad. The polling was held on February 5. More than 65 per cent of the total 3.70 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the bypoll to the Milkipur Assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh, surpassing the turnout recorded in the 2022 assembly polls.

Milkipur Bypoll Result 2025 | LIVE Updates 

BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan versus against Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged "fake voting" and rigging by officials, but senior police officers rejected the charge and said voting is going on peacefully at all polling stations.

According to the Election Commission (EC), 65.35 per cent votes were cast till the completion of voting. The final poll percentage can go up as the data is compiled from all the 414 polling stations.

The turnout is more than that recorded in the 2022 assembly polls when it was 60.23 per cent.

Milkipur bypoll a prestige battle between BJP and Samajwadi Party 

The Milkipur bypoll has turned into a prestige battle between the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party as the seat is part of the politically significant Ayodhya district.

BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan versus Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad

There are 10 candidates in the fray but the main contest is between Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad and the BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan.

The stakes in the bypoll in Milkipur, which is in Ayodhya district, were raised by SP's Awadhesh Prasad's surprise win from Faizabad in last year's Lok Sabha polls that came just months after the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

How Milkipur bypoll was conducted 

During the election, there were 255 polling centres and 414 polling stations for the election.

More than 1.93 lakh men and over 1.78 lakh women voters and eight third-gender people are registered to vote for the bypoll. There are 4,811 first-time voters in the assembly constituency.

Where does BSP and Congress stand in Milkipur

While the BSP is not contesting the bypoll, the Congress is backing its alliance partner SP on the seat. Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) has also fielded a candidate from the seat.

The bypoll was necessitated after Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat after winning the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Even as the SP is looking to retain the seat, the BJP sees the election as an opportunity to avenge its loss in Faizabad. In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Milkipur was the only assembly seat the BJP lost in Ayodhya district.

Updated 07:07 IST, February 8th 2025

Recommended

Erode Bypoll Result 2025 LIVE Updates: DMK versus NTK
Election News
Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk Election Result LIVE
India News
Delhi Election Results LIVE: AAP’s Hat-Trick or BJP’s Comeback?
Election News
How to Bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Nebraska | NE Sports Betting Apps
Initiatives News
Final Showdown Between AAP, BJP And Congress, Delhi Decides Today
Election News
Hamas To Release 3 Hostages, Israel To Free 183 Palestinian Prisoners
World News
NEET-UG 2025: Exam Scheduled For May 4, Apply By March 7
India News
Cabinet Approves Income Tax Bill, Easing Tax Filing Process For Citizens
India News
Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli , Ambedkar Nagar Election Result LIVE
Election News
Jangpura, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram, Kasturba Nagar Election Result LIVE
Election News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: