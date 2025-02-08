New Delhi, Palam, Delhi Cantonment, Rajinder Nagar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8

New Delhi, Palam, Delhi Cantonment, Rajinder Nagar Election Result 2025: The Delhi Assembly elections 2025 saw polling on February 5 across 70 constituencies, including Palam, Delhi Cantonment, Rajinder Nagar and New Delhi. The counting of votes will start at 8 am on February 8. Republic World will bring you live updates on the results from these constituencies. Stay tuned for detailed round-wise vote counts, lead margins, and the final outcomes as they are announced.

New Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE:

Kejriwal To Lose New Delhi Seat? Check What Exit Poll Predicted

Axis My India's CMD and pollster Pradeep Gupta had said the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) was more popular on Arvind Kejriwal 's New Delhi seat than the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), suggesting that the former Delhi Chief Minister might be in trouble to win his election.

Axis My India on Thursday released its exit poll for Delhi and predicted a firm victory for the BJP with an absolute majority, and an end of AAP's rule.

Axis My India has predicted that the BJP may win 45-55 seats, AAP may get between 15-25, Congress and other parties may win 0-1 seats. A look at region-wise breakup of predicted seats between BJP, AAP and Congress.

The New Delhi Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in Delhi, located in the central part of the city. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the seat with 21,687 votes (56.55%), defeating Parvesh Verma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who received 14,000 votes (36.55%). citeturn0search2

New Delhi key Candidates

Arvind Kejriwal (AAP)

Parvesh Verma (BJP)

Sandeep Dikshit (Indian National Congress - INC)

Palam Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE:

The Palam Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in Delhi, located in the South West Delhi district. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Bhavna Gaur of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the seat with 92,775 votes (59.15%), defeating Vijay Pandit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who received 51,788 votes (33.06%).

Palam Key Candidates

Joginder Solanki (AAP)

Kuldeep Solanki (BJP)

Mange Ram (Indian National Congress - INC)

Geeta (Bahujan Samaj Party - BSP)

Dilip Kumar (Communist Party of India - CPI)

In the 2020 elections, Bhavna Gaur secured a significant victory, retaining the seat for AAP. citeturn0search2

Delhi Cantonment Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE:

The Delhi Cantonment Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in Delhi, located in the New Delhi district. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Virender Singh Kadian of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the seat with 28,971 votes (49.17%), defeating Manish Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who received 18,381 votes (31.19%). citeturn0search6

Delhi Cantonment Key Candidates

Virender Singh Kadian (AAP)

Bhuvan Tanwar (BJP)

Pradeep Kumar Upmanyu (Indian National Congress - INC)

Namit Kumar Gautam (Bahujan Samaj Party - BSP)

Ashok Agyani (Independent)

Rajinder Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE:

The Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in Delhi, located in the New Delhi district. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the seat with 59,135 votes (57.06%), defeating R.P. Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who received 39,077 votes (37.70%).

Rajinder Nagar Candidates