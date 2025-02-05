Only One Live-in Relationship Registered in 10 Days After UCC Implementation in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Only one live-in relationship has been registered in Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code (UCC) portal in the first 10 days of its implementation.

According to officials, five applications have been received from live-in couples for the mandatory registration.

“One has been granted registration while four others are being verified,” officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement UCC

On January 27, the BJP-ruled Uttarakhand became the first state in Independent India to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a portal designed for the mandatory online registration of marriages, divorce and live-in relationships. He was the first to register his marriage on the UCC portal.

The UCC's provision for mandatory registration of live-in relationships has been much criticised for its potential to infringe upon people's right to privacy.

Justifying the move, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that would help prevent brutal incidents like the murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aftab.

What is Uniform Civil Code?