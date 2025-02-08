Priyanka Gandhi's Willfully Ignorant Reply To Congress' Delhi Rout: 'Haven't Checked Results'

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gave a willfull ignorant reply on Delhi Assembly election results that are being declared today. The Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad said that she hasn't checked the results yet as her party is losing badly in Delhi elections.

Speaking on Delhi election results, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “I don't know, I haven't checked the results yet.”

Congress candidate from the New Delhi seat, Sandeep Dikshit said, “As of now it seems that they (BJP) will form the govt... We raised the issues but I think people thought that we are not going to form the govt - we accept the decision of the people.”

As counting of votes progress, BJP leader Radhika Khera said, "We had already seen the results on the ground when we were campaigning... The lotus will bloom and the BJP will form the government..."

Counting underway for Delhi election results

The Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi assembly election results, as per the early trends from the Election Commission. The BJP is currently leading on 41 seats while the AAP is ahead on 29 seats.

The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36. AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal is trailing from the New Delhi seat by a vote margin of over 200 votes.

AAP candidate and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is trailing to BJP's Shikha Roy on Greater Kailash seat by 459 votes.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is trailing to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri on Kalkaji seat by a vote margin of 1149 votes.

The BJP is also leading on the Okhla seat, considered a strong bastion of AAP's Amanatullah Khan by a vote margin of 2260.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai is leading from the Babarpur seat by 5602 votes while Imran Hussain is leading from Ballimaran seat by 1824 votes.

Satyendra Jain is trailing to BJP's Karnail Singh from Shakur Basti seat by 2956 votes.