Sangam Vihar, Greater Kailash, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad Election Result LIVE: Who’s Leading, Who's Trailing

New Delhi: The counting of votes for Delhi's Sangam Vihar, Greater Kailash, Kalkaji, and Tughlakabad constituencies began at 8 AM. As the counting progresses, Republic World will provide real-time updates on the winners from these key constituencies. Stay tuned for round-wise vote counts, lead margins, and final results.

Sangam Vihar Election Result 2025: Key Details & Candidates

Chandan Kumar Chaudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading.

Dinesh Mohaniya of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trailing.

Harsh Chaudhary of (Congress) is in third place with a less gap.



Sangam Vihar falls under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and is a crucial seat in Delhi’s political landscape.

The 2025 contest in Sangam Vihar saw a tough battle between AAP’s Dinesh Mohaniya, BJP ’s Chandan Kumar Chaudhary, and Congress ’ Harsh Chaudhary. Dinesh Mohaniya, who previously won from this seat in 2015 and 2020, aimed for a third term, while BJP and Congress tried to make inroads.

In the 2020 elections, Mohaniya defeated BJP’s Poonam Azad with a comfortable margin. This year, the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 60.8%, making it one of the most actively participated seats in South Delhi.

Greater Kailash Assembly Election Result 2025: Key Details & Candidates

Saurabh Bhardwaj of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ahead by 3671 votes.

Shikha Rai of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is trailing by 449 votes.

Gravit Singhvi of the Indian National Congress (Congress) is in third place with a low vote share.

Greater Kailash is part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and is known for its high-profile electorate.

This year, AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj, BJP’s Shikha Rai, and Congress’ Gravit Singhvi contested for the seat. Bhardwaj, a key AAP leader, had previously won this seat in 2015 and 2020.

In 2020, Bhardwaj secured a decisive victory against BJP’s Shikha Rai. The 2025 elections recorded a 54.5% voter turnout, with expectations of a close contest between AAP and BJP.

Kalkaji Assembly Election Result 2025: Key Details & Candidates

Kalkaji is another important seat under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, with a reputation for intense electoral battles.

This time, AAP’s Atishi Marlena, BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, and Congress’ Alka Lamba fought for the seat. Atishi, a prominent face in AAP, aimed to retain her position, while BJP’s Bidhuri sought to reclaim the constituency.

In the 2020 elections, Atishi won against BJP’s Dharambir Singh, continuing AAP’s stronghold in the area. The 2025 elections saw a 54.49% voter turnout, with all eyes on whether Atishi could secure another term.

Tughlakabad Assembly Election Result 2025: Key Details & Candidates

Tughlakabad, under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, has witnessed close contests in previous elections.

This year, AAP’s Sahi Ram, BJP’s Rohtas Bidhuri, and Congress’ Virender Singh were in the fray. Sahi Ram, a sitting MLA, hoped to retain his seat, while BJP pushed to reclaim lost ground.

In 2020, AAP’s Sahi Ram won against BJP’s Vikram Bidhuri. The 2025 elections saw a 55.8% voter turnout, setting the stage for another intense contest.