Showdown Before Delhi Results: ACB Summons Kejriwal; BJP Dismisses AAP’s ‘Poaching’ Cry | How Drama Unfolded

New Delhi: A day before the Delhi election results, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) issued a notice to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his claim that the BJP attempted to bribe 16 AAP MLAs with ₹15 crore each to switch sides. The move followed Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena’s directive for a probe into the allegations. Earlier in the day. tensions escalated outside Kejriwal’s residence as ACB officials were denied entry while attempting to question him regarding the alleged poaching bid.

In its notice to Arvind Kejriwal, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sought details of the 16 AAP candidates who allegedly received bribery offers, along with the phone numbers from which the calls were made. The anti-graft agency also asked Kejriwal to furnish evidence supporting his allegations against the BJP.



What Did AAP Allege?

AAP's Legal Cell President Sanjeev Nasiar said that the ACB team had been sitting outside Kejriwal's residence for over half an hour without any documents or instructions. The ACB team sitting here for the last half an hour has no papers or instructions. They are continuously talking to someone on call. When we asked for a notice or authorisation for investigation, they said they had nothing... Sanjay Singh is already at the ACB office to register a complaint... On whose instructions are they sitting here?" Nasiar stated.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who arrived at ACB's office against Bharatiya Janata Party said that the party was indulged in horse trading and further stated that the party had offered Rs 15 crore to the AAP MLAs and ministers. "BJP is indulging in horse trading and they have offered Rs 15 crore each to our MLAs and ministers. I am here at the ACB office to file a complaint against BJP," Singh said speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said that party chief Arvind Kejriwal mentioned that several party leaders had received phone calls regarding BJP's attempt to poach 16 of AAP's candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections results on February 8.

On Thursday, Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP had called 16 of his party candidates to leave Aam Aadmi Party and join the BJP."

Some agencies are showing that the 'Gali Galoch party' (Referring to the BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give Rs. 15 crores to each of them," Kejriwal alleged.

'AAP Leaders Lost Their Mental Balance', Says BJP

Hitting back at AAP leaders Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated that they have lost their "mental balance."

The Delhi BJP President further warned the leaders of legal action if they failed to submit any evidence.