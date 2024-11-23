Vandre West Election Result LIVE: BJP's Ashish Shelar Leads With a Margin of Over 25K Votes

Vandre West Election Result 2024: The counting of votes for the Vandre West seat of Maharashtra will begin at 8 am on Saturday. It is one of the 288 assembly seats in the Mumbai state of Maharashtra which went to polls this year. The overall voter turnout in Vandre West stood at 50.36 per cent. Currently, the seat is presented by the Bharatiya Janata Patry's Adv. Ashish Babaji Shelar, who defeated Congress ' Asif Ahmed Zakaria.