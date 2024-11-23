Published 07:24 IST, November 23rd 2024
Vandre West Election Result LIVE: BJP's Ashish Shelar Leads With a Margin of Over 25K Votes
Vandre West Election Result Live: Republic World brings you the latest trends from Vandre West where the counting of votes will be held.
Election News
Vandre West Election Result 2024: The counting of votes for the Vandre West seat of Maharashtra will begin at 8 am on Saturday. It is one of the 288 assembly seats in the Mumbai state of Maharashtra which went to polls this year. The overall voter turnout in Vandre West stood at 50.36 per cent. Currently, the seat is presented by the Bharatiya Janata Patry's Adv. Ashish Babaji Shelar, who defeated Congress ' Asif Ahmed Zakaria.
This year, key contenders for this seat include Adv. Ashish Shelar ( BJP ), Dattatreya Dasharat Tavare (IND), Asif Ahmed Zakaria (CONG), Aijaz Iqbal Qureshi (BSP), Istiyaque Bashir Jagirdar (ASPKR), Mohammed Ilyas Ahmed Shaikh (BHMP), Bharati Naik (RSWS), Andalib Majrooh Sultanpuri (RUC), Ashfaque Ahmed Shaikh (IND), Kadri Vazir Mohammed (IND). Stay tuned to get all the latest updates:
Vandre West Election Result 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates
- Shelar continues to be in the top with a margin of 34,345 votes.
- BJP's Adv Ashish Shelar is leading with a margin of over 25, 580 votes.
- BJP's Ashish Shelar is leading as per the early trends.
- The counting of votes begins for Vandre West.
- Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM amid tight security across Maharashtra.
Updated 14:35 IST, November 23rd 2024