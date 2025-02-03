Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • WATCH | PM Modi’s Big Charge on AAP Govt: ‘They Stop Students in Class 9 If Their Results Are Bad…’

Published 16:32 IST, February 3rd 2025

WATCH | PM Modi’s Big Charge on AAP Govt: ‘They Stop Students in Class 9 If Their Results Are Bad…’

PM Modi said that he had heard that Delhi’s government was not allowing students who performed poorly in Class 9 to progress to Class 10.

Reported by: Digital Desk
WATCH | PM Modi’s Big Charge on AAP Govt: ‘They Stop Students in Class 9 If Their Results Are Bad…’ | Image: X

Delhi Elections 2025: Coming down heavily on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged that it was promoting only those students to Class 10 who were certain to pass the board exams in order to protect its image. 

In an interaction with students, PM Modi revealed that he had heard that Delhi’s government was not allowing students who performed poorly in Class 9 to progress to Class 10. 

"They only allow those students in Class 10 who are guaranteed to clear the exam. They fear that if the results are poor, the image of their government will be tarnished," PM Modi said.

The short video of his remarks was shared widely by BJP leaders on social media. BJP leaders accused the AAP government of compromising students' futures to give the appearance of success in its education system. 

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, with voting set for February 5 and results on February 8, the battle between AAP, BJP, and Congress heats up.

Updated 16:32 IST, February 3rd 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: