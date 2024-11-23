Who Will Be Maharashtra CM? Eknath Shinde Answer

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: As the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP )-led Mahayuti alliance was leading in 217 of the 288 seats, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on being asked who will be the CM of Maharashtra said, “Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda will decide that.”

Eknath Shinde further expressed his gratitude to the women and farmers of the state after trends indicated a decisive victory for the Mahayuti alliance. Reflecting on the success of his government's initiatives, including the 'Ladli Bahin Yojana,' Shinde thanked the people of Maharashtra for their support, which he saw as a strong endorsement of the NDA , particularly following its underwhelming performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

"This is a landslide victory," Shinde declared. "I had predicted that Mahayuti would secure a decisive mandate. I am deeply thankful to all sections of society, and to the workers of the Mahayuti parties for their hard work and dedication."

According to Election Commission trends, Mahayuti is currently leading in 218 of the 288 Assembly seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trailing with leads in only 56 seats. The BJP alone is leading in 124 constituencies.

When asked about the possibility of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis becoming the next Chief Minister, Shinde responded, "Let the final results come in. Just as we fought the elections together, the three parties will meet and make a collective decision on who will be the Chief Minister."