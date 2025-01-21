Chris Martin Performs Magic With Bengaluru Techie At Coldplay Mumbai Concert, Fans React As Video Goes Viral

Coldplay’s Chris Martin always known to cater to the fans' need and wants whenever he performs. But, the dream came true for a fan from Bengaluru who got a chance to sing along with him at the Mumbai concert.

Fan sings along with Chris Martin, video goes viral

The fan, who is a software engineer from Bengaluru shared a video on Instagram, saying how he caught Chris Martin’s attention and grabbed the opportunity. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, “How I got to sing with Chris Martin and Coldplay. This is a Core Memory for me now and will be etched in my heart for eternity. Best night of my life!”.

Netizens took to comment section and lauded his effort. One user wrote, “Lucky man. I tried my best, worked on my banner till 3am, was in the queue by 12, stood right beside the centre stage and what not, but couldn’t succeed :(“. Another user wrote, “Ngl we were screaming crying throwing hands at your luck - you software engineer guy. But congratulations on living all of ours dream”.

File photo of Coldplay | Source: IMDb

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert to stream on OTT platform

For fans who missed out on tickets to the Music of the Spheres can watch the concert from home. Disney+ Hotstar and Coldplay announced that their January 26 concert in Ahmedabad will be streaming live.