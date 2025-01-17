Face Saving: Coldplay Announces Live Streaming Of Ahmedabad Concert For Sit At Home Fans After Ticket Fiasco, Gets Trolled

Don't be sad if you're not able to get Coldplay tickets for the band's concert in India. You all can enjoy the live performance of Coldplay in the comfort of your home. Yes, you read it right. British rock band Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert, which is scheduled to take place on January 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. However, fans are now trolling this move, following allegations of black-marketing by the ticketing platform after the controversy.

Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert to be live-streamed

In the announcement shared by the platform, the lead singer of the band, Chris Martin, expressed, "Namaste to all our friends in India. We're thrilled to share that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, so you can watch it from anywhere in India. We hope you'll join us - we're so excited to visit your beautiful country. Sending lots of love!"

Speaking on the collaboration, Sanjog Gupta, CEO, JioStar - Sports, said, "At Disney+ Hotstar, we have revolutionised India's entertainment and sports consumption by captivating viewers with unparalleled immersive experiences and consistently delivering value to our partners, advertisers and audiences. Our partnership with Coldplay reflects our commitment to bringing iconic cultural experiences to audiences nationwide. By leveraging our advanced technology and unmatched reach, we are breaking the barriers around privileged access to premium entertainment, and making it available for all, fostering a shared celebration across the country."

Coldplay concert ticket scalping fiasco sparks huge backlash

This follows the recent Coldplay ticket controversy, which led to a police investigation and disappointed fans as scalpers bought inexpensive tickets to resell online for over $1,000 (₹86,000) each. The situation escalated when the band’s concert tickets, released on BookMyShow, sparked accusations of black marketing against the platform. Earlier, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed, demanding the creation and enforcement of a regulatory framework to control ticket resales through authorised platforms. The latest introduction of a live stream has further fuelled online criticism.