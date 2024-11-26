Search icon
Published 09:00 IST, November 26th 2024

International Emmy Awards: The Night Manager Snubbed In Best Drama Series, Les Gouttes de Dieu Wins

International Emmy Awards: The Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor starrer The Night Manager lost out on the Best Drama Series honour.

The Night Manager poster | Image: Instagram/Aditya Roy Kapur

International Emmy Awards 2024: India's only entry to the award ceremony this year has been snubbed. The Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor starrer The Night Manager lost out on the Best Drama Series honour. The cast member Aditya Roy Kapur and director Sandeep Modi were present at the event.

The Night Manager loses to France at the International Emmy Awards 2024 

The International Emmy Awards 2024 is held annually in the USA to honour the best television programs aired outside of America. This year the event was held on November 26 IST in New York. Disney Plus Hotstar drama series The Night Manager was been nominated in the Best Drama Series category.

The Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor starrer received the nomination alongside the French show Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God), the Australian show The Newsreader–Season 2, and Argentina’s Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido Season 2 (Yosi, the Regretful Spy). France's Les Gouttes de Dieu was announced the winner in the category.

The Night Manager director Sandeep Modi and actor Aditya Roy Kapur attend the International Emmy Awards 2024 

Aditya Roy Kapur arrived in New York to partake in the ceremony on behalf of the crew and cast members of The Night Manager. The actor brought out classic Hollywood glam in a black and white suit. He was accompanied by director Sandeep Modi on the red carpet. The Night Manager, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, was the only entry from India across 14 categories at the awards, organised by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Aditya Roy Kapur walks the Emmy red carpet with The Night Manager director Sandeep Modi | Image: X


"Representing India and Indian cinema at the International Emmys is a huge honour for our show and I hope we can win this award and repay this love and faith from Indian fans across the globe at the award ceremony," Modi told PTI. The series, co-directed by Priyanka Ghose, is adapted from both - the John le Carre's novel and its British series adaptation, starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman. 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:09 IST, November 26th 2024

