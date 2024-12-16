Karan Aujla Gurugram Concert: Fans Engage In Brawl, Hurl Cans At Each Other In VIP Lounge | WATCH

Softly singer Karan Aujla is making waves with his current ongoing tour It Was All A Dream. The 8-city ‘It Was All A Dream’ India Tour is a celebration of Aujla's journey from being a small-town artist to now, an international star. His recent concert in Delhi had special appearances by rapper Baddhah and actor Varun Dhawan. But, it has now been overshadowed by the brawls and chaos in midst of the concert.

Viral clip of brawl at Karan Aujla’s concert

After special appearances, the concert of Karan Aujla was which was recently held in Delhi-NCR, marred as several altercations broke out among concertgoers. Videos of the fights has now emerged on social media. In one video, two concertgoers were seen exchanging blows as onlookers watch in shock and surprise.

Another video also went viral in which it showed a violent brawl unfolding in the VIP lounge of the concert venue. As the fight erupts, other attendees clamour onto the barricades to get a glimpse of the chaos.

All about Karan Aujla’s concert in Delhi-NCR

Karan’s two-hour performance featured his hits such as Tauba Tauba, Softly and Making Memories. The night got more star power with the surprise appearance of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

File photo of Karan Aujla | Source: Instagram