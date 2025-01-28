Laapataa Ladies To Compete With Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Civil War And Others At Japan Academy Film Prize

Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao’s directorial "Laapataa Ladies" (Lost Ladies), is making waves internationally as it has been shortlisted for the Best International Film category at the Japan Academy Film Prize 2024.

This recognition marks a significant achievement for the film, which is now garnering attention on the global stage. The Best International Film winner will be announced on March 14, 2025, during the Japan Academy Film Prize ceremony. A source revealed that out of 204 eligible international films released in Japan in 2024, India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars, Lost Ladies, has been selected as one of the top five international films.

This remarkable achievement places the film alongside global cinematic masterpieces. "Lost Ladies" now competes with acclaimed works such as Christopher Nolan’s "Oppenheimer," Yorgos Lanthimos’ "Poor Things", Jonathan Glazer’s "The Zone of Interest," and Alex Garland’s "Civil War."

Presented by Jio Studios, "Laapataa Ladies" is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the story based on an award-winning script by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Last month, Aamir Khan shared his thoughts on the exit of "Laapataa Ladies" from the Oscar race, saying this is not the end but a step forward.

In a statement, the actor said, “Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) did not make it to the Academy Awards shortlist this year, and we are of course disappointed, but equally we are immensely grateful for the incredible support and belief we’ve received throughout this journey. We at Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios, and Kindling Productions extend our gratitude to the Academy members and the FFI jury for considering our film.”

“To be included in this prestigious process alongside some of the finest films from across the world is an honour in itself. Our heartfelt thanks to all the audiences around the world who have expressed their love and support for our film. We congratulate the teams of all the top 15 shortlisted films and wish them the very best in the next stages of the awards. For us, this is not the end but a step forward. We remain committed to bringing more powerful stories to life and sharing them with the world. Thank you for being part of this journey,” the statement further read.