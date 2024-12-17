Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 12:27 IST, December 19th 2024

Rima Das' Village Rockstars 2 To Be Screened At Berlinale International Film Festival

Rima Das' Village Rockstars 2 will premiere at the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival, marking a return to her award-winning filmmaking career.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Village Rockstars | Image: IMDb

Rima Das is set to return to the Berlinale International Film Festival with her latest directorial "Village Rockstars 2".

"Village Rockstar 2", a sequel to Das' multiple award-winning movie "Village Rockstar", will have its European premiere at the 75th edition of the prestigious film gala, which will run from February 13 to 25, 2025.

The film will be screened under the Generation 14 Plus Competition category, a sidebar section dedicated to children and youth films.

In a statement, Das said she looks forward to a "wonderful experience" at Berlin. The writer-director previously won a Special Mention at Berlinale in Generation 14 Plus category with her 2019 movie "Bulbul Can Sing" and also served as a jury member at Berlinale 2020 in the same category.

"It’s a beautiful festival with amazing audiences, and I love the winter mist. After seeing the response from prestigious film festivals in Asia, we’re excited to connect with different audiences. It feels like completing a full circle.” “So far, I’m really happy with the feedback on the film. Many people have told me they find 'Village Rockstars 2' my most emotional work yet. We’re heading to Berlin with lots of hope and excitement to explore new possibilities,” Das said.

"Village Rockstars 2" follows a teenage girl’s relentless pursuit of her musical dream.

"In a charming village, a teenage girl passionately pursues her musical dream. However, life's harsh realities challenge her innocence. As she faces these trials, she embarks on a journey to rediscover the profound connection between music and life, seeking a new harmony in the symphony of her dreams," read the official logline.

The film, produced by Flying River Films and Akanga Film Asia, stars Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, Junumoni Boro, Boloram Das, and Manabendra Das.

"Village Rockstars 2" had its world premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival where it won the coveted Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film. The movie was also screened at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 in the South Asia Competition. 

 

--PTI--
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:27 IST, December 19th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.