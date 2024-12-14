Young And Wild And Free: Raveena Tandon, Mira Rajput Enjoy Bryan Adams' Concert In Mumbai

Actress Raveena Tandon and social media personality Mira Rajput Kapoor ditched the centenary celebrations of the Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor as they attended Bryan Adams’ concert in the city.

Both Raveena and Mira took to their social media handles and expressed their excitement. Raveena shared a slew of images and videos on her Instagram from the concert.

She also penned a long note in the caption, and shared how this gig allowed her to relive her days from the college as she was working insane shifts during her college.

She wrote, “A night with #bryanadams . And how I love my Mumbaikars , went down to enjoy the real feel of being in the midst , only to hear a welcoming ankhiyon se goli maare! Hahahha . Love you my Mumbai folks. Having missed concerts that I always wanted to go to in all my days of college as I was already working insane erratic hours on my shoots. Now Making up for lost years (sic)”.

Mira also shared pictures from the event, and was seen donning a T-shirt from Bryan Adams in Singapore.

She wrote, “Young and wild and free. Find a bigger fan of @bryanadams than me Wearing my T-shirt from his concert in Singapore, March 2023”.

Meanwhile, the Kapoor family, the first dynasty of the Hindi film industry, organised an event celebrating the centenary of Raj Kapoor. The event was attended by stalwarts like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and others.

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and his actress wife Alia Bhatt were seen attending the event. Ranbir was seen sporting a moustache, it could possibly be a part of his look from his upcoming movie ‘Love and War’ in which he is set to share the screen with his wife, and his ‘Sanju’ co-star Vicky Kaushal.

