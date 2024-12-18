Aamir Khan Productions Issue 1st Statement As Laapataa Ladies Exits Oscar Race: We Are Disappointed

Aamir Khan Productions in association with Jio Studios, and Kindling Productions had backed the Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies. The film was India's official entry to the 97th Academy Awards, but unfortunately did not make the shortlist. The filmmakers have now issued a joint statement reacting to the film being ousted from the Oscar race.

Aamir Khan Production reacts to Laapataa Ladies being ousted from Oscars 2025 race

The producers of Laapataa Ladies, Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios, and Kindling Productions, have expressed their reactions following the film's exit from the Oscars 2025 race. As India’s official entry in the Best Foreign Feature Film category, Laapataa Ladies held high hopes but unfortunately did not make it to the top 15 shortlist. While the producers admitted to being disappointed by the outcome, they remain proud of the film’s journey and the recognition it garnered along the way.

Official poster of Laapataa Ladies | Image: X

In a statement, Aamir Khan Productions said, “Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) did not make it to the Academy Awards shortlist this year, and we are of course disappointed, but equally we are immensely grateful for the incredible support and belief we’ve received throughout this journey. We at Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios, and Kindling Productions extend our gratitude to the Academy members and the FFI jury for considering our film.” “To be included in this prestigious process alongside some of the finest films from across the world is an honor in itself. Our heartfelt thanks to all the audiences around the world who have expressed their love and support for our film. We congratulate the teams of all the top 15 shortlisted films and wish them the very best in the next stages of the awards. For us, this is not the end but a step forward. We remain committed to bringing more powerful stories to life and sharing them with the world. Thank you for being part of this journey,” the statement further read.

Laapataa Ladies does not make it to Oscars 2025

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the shortlist of 15 films competing for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2025 Oscars. Unfortunately, India’s official submission, Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies), did not make the cut.

Laapataa Ladies title was changed to Lost Ladies for Oscar campaign | Image: IMDb



Directed by Kiran Rao, the film had been unanimously chosen by the Film Federation of India (FFI) as the country’s entry, but its selection stirred debate. Many critics argued that Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light would have been a more competitive choice for the prestigious category.