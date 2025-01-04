Published 13:51 IST, January 4th 2025
Actress Missed Dream Bollywood Debut In Sultan, Her 1st Movie Was Box Office Flop, Is Now Tollywood's 'Lucky Charm'
Anushka Sharma was not the first choice for Sultan. However, as she later bagged the role in the hit sports drama film, she delivered a memorable performance.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Cinema has a way of making careers. The industry is laden with examples of rags-to-riches stories of stars that serve as motivation for those who want to pursue their dreams. Mrunal Thakur's journey in the industry started on TV but as her dreams led her to the big screens, stars had a different plan for her.
Not Anushka Sharma, Mrunal was offered Sultan
Only a few will know that Mrunal Thakur was offered Sultan (2016), which turned out to be a huge box office hit and remains one of the most commercially successful Hindi films of all time. In an episode of Bigg Boss, it was revealed that Mrunal was the first choice for the leading lady's part in Sultan but she could not do the film. Eventually, the project went to Anushka Sharma.
Meanwhile, Mrunal made her Bollywood debut with Love, Sonia (2018). While the film was a commercial flop, it received good reviews and Mrunal was noticed. She then bagged Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan and came into the spotlight among mainstream audiences. Now, with her success in Telugu cinema - Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, she has been labelled as Tollywood's lucky charm.
Her next movie in the industry is Dacoit, opposite Adivi Sesh.
Mrunal's TV career
While attending college, Mrunal Thakur bagged the lead role as Gauri Bhosle opposite Mohit Sehgal in the Star Plus series Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan. The show aired from 2012 to 2013. She also featured in Kumkum Bhagya and Nach Baliye 7 with Sharad Tripathi. However, when the silver screen beckoned, she transitioned and started featuring in Marathi films, before making her Bollywood debut.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 13:51 IST, January 4th 2025