Aditi-Siddharth Groove To Chaiyaa Chaiyaa With Malaika, Farah, Huma In Inside Videos From Wedding

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth who got married on September 16 this year in an intimate wedding ceremony tied the knot for second time. They second wedding ceremony was a star-studded affair and several celebrities attended.

Star-studded wedding of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot for second time. Many celebrities including Huma Qureshi, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Dulquer Salmaan among others. In one of the Instagram story, Malaika Arora shared, she looked gorgeous in a pink colour lehenga, the photo has now gone viral on social media. Along with the picture, she wrote in the caption, “The best this to hold on to in life is each other”.

File photo of Malaika with Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Apart from the wedding pictures, there are several glimpses from the wedding which is now going viral on social media. In the videos and pictures from the wedding, celebrities including Malaika Arora, Dulquer Salmaan and Huma Qureshi were seen having gala time and enjoying the festivities. Huma Qureshi was seen grooving to the song Chaiya Chaiya and the video has gone viral within no time.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth wedding

The wedding ceremony of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth is an intimate affair. They tied the knot in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony at a 400-year old temple in Wanaparthy on September 16.

File photo of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth | Source: Instagram