Akshay Kumar Makes Whopping Profit By Selling Mumbai Apartment For ₹4.25 Crore, Know How Much He Bought It For

Akshay Kumar is in the headlines for his recent release Sky Force, which released today, ie on January 24. The action-drama is receiving positive reviews from the critics and the audience as well. Amid this, the actor has reportedly sold his apartment in Mumbai for whopping amount of ₹4.25 crore.

According to a report in Square Yards, the apartment which is situated in Borivali East in Mumbai is part of Sky City, a residential project by Oberoi Realty, which offers options including 3BHK, studios and duplex apartments. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of ₹25.5 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000. The apartment features a carpet area of 1,073 square feet and includes two car parking spaces.

As per IGR property registration documents reveals that the apartment was purchased by Akshay Kumar in November, 2017 for ₹2.38 crore, which is 78% appreciation in value. Apart from Akshay Kumar, actors including Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan own multiple properties in Oberoi Sky City.

Akshay Kumar receives positive response for Sky Force

Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film Sky Force released today and the action-drama is receiving rave reviews for the story and performance cast as well. One user wrote, “Real-life story that seamlessly blends drama, emotions, patriotism and aerial action... Several goosebumps-inducing moments…”.

Another user wrote, “Blockbuster Alert! Sky Force isn’t just a movie—it’s a movement! Akshay Kumar’s iconic role and Veer Pahariya’s stellar debut have the nation cheering. A proud moment for Indian cinema! Veer’s time to shine!”.

Sky Force marked the debut of Veer Pahariya and also stars Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur in special appearance. It revolves around India’s retaliatory strike on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pak air war.

