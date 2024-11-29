Search icon
Published 20:22 IST, November 29th 2024

Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Reunite After Breakup, Gaze Into Each Other's Eyes

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday had reportedly parted ways this year. Their video of appearing together for a ad video has now gone viral on social media.

Ananya Panday- Aditya Roy Kapur file photo | Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur reportedly broke up earlier this year after dating for over a year. While their romance has come to an end, they do have few prior commitments for certain brands. The duo’s video is now going viral on social media.

Viral clip of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur had signed with an eyewear brand before their breakup and the video was released by the brand which is doing rounds on social media. Fans took to comment section to react to the video. One user wrote, “Advertise lasts longer than Relationship”. Another user wrote, “Aditya and Ananya look best together”. “Ananya and Aditya look so good together”, wrote the third user.

Rumors about Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur dating began circulating in 2022, after they were seen attending Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party together. The pair was frequently spotted at events and parties, and they even walked the runway at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.  Speculation grew as they were seen on secret holidays and at movie premieres.

However, by 2024, rumors of their breakup surfaced when Ananya posted a cryptic message on Instagram in May, featuring a handwritten note accompanied by the caption, "Monday manifesting."

When Aditya Roy Kapur spoke about his relationship status with Ananya Panday

Aditya Roy Kapur appeared as a guest on a talk show hosted by Kareena Kapoor. A promo video of his appearance was released online, in which the actor cold be heard talking about his relationship status. 

File photo of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur | Source: Instagram

When asked about his relationship status, Aditya simply says, “Is chilling a status?”. To this Kareena replied, “You are always chilling, Adi.” The Metro In Dino actor further added, “I am a chiller”. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

