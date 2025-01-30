Ananya Panday Reunites With Rumoured Ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan For Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri?

Dharma Productions announced their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri last Christmas. Starring Kartik Aaryan as the lead, the film is touted as the ‘biggest love story’. Since the announcement, fans have eagerly awaited news about the female lead. It appears the makers have now finalised the actress who will star alongside the Chandu Champion actor.

Ananya Panday joins Kartik Aaryan Starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri?

On Wednesday evening, paparazzo Manav Manglani shared a video on Instagram showing Ananya Panday leaving the same building as Kartik Aaryan and director Sameer Vidhwans. It appears they are preparing to collaborate again after their 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar. Reports suggest Ananya has been confirmed as the lead actress opposite the 34-year-old actor in their upcoming project.

The video’s caption read: “#KartikAaryan #AnanyaPanday #SameerVidwans spotted exclusively for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri script reading session.” Fans were thrilled at the news of Ananya and Kartik reuniting on screen.

Many celebrated the pairing, calling them "Anantik" and describing them as the "best jodi." One fan commented, “Can't wait to see them & their banter.” Another said, “How much I waited for them is insane!.” Another wrote, “An urban adventure romcom with Anniepie and Kokipie? Hell yes!” Others shared excitement, saying, “Yeah finally Anantik is back,” and “They’re coming to dominATE.”

Rift around Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri female lead

Earlier, reports suggested that the makers were considering Janhvi Kapoor as the film's leading lady. Later, in contradiction, it was rumoured that they were also considering Ananya Panday or Munjya fame Sharvari. However, the makers have not confirmed any of these rumours.

Kartik Aaryan with Ananya Pandey | Image; X