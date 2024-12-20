Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 20:50 IST, December 20th 2024

Annu Kapoor At Republic Sangam: Actor Says Nepotism Is Apt For Political Industry NOT Entertainment

Annu Kapoor also spoke about the viral incident when he was unable to recognise Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut at Republic Bharat Sangham.

Annu Kapoor at Republic Sangam | Image: republic bharat

New Delhi: Annu Kapoor graced Republic Media's Sangam on December 20. During the session, he addressed several topics like his love for music, nepotism and unable to recognise Kangana Ranaut. Speaking about nepotism in Bollywood, the veteran actor stated that it is "rubbish" because an actor will support and launch their children in the film industry.

Nepotism is an inappropriate term for the film industry: Annu Kapoor

When an interviewer asked his opinion on the usage of the nepotism term for star kids, to this, he said this term is appropriate in the political industry and not in the entertainment industry. "It is all rubbish," he added. Annu Kapoor explained by giving examples of iconic actors Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand and Amitabh Bachchan. He asked who was their godfather. Mentioning Raj Kapoor, he said that he had his father but it was Kedar Sharma who taught him acting. So, these are all rubbish terms because there are many actors who couldn't prove their mettle in the acting world despite their family background.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:50 IST, December 20th 2024

Recommended

No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.