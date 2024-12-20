Anupam Kher Wishes to Play THIS Role If Arnab Goswami's Biopic Is Ever Made

Anupam Kher graced Republic Media's Sangam with his appearance on December 20. The veteran actor entertained the audience with an impromptu act, answered many questions about his acting career, and shared his wish to work on the biopic of Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Anupam Kher said he wants to play the role of Vikrant's father in Arnab’s biopic

While praising Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami for his journey to success, Anupam Kher expressed his desire to play the role of his father after Vikrant Massey's exclusive book himself as the lead character. He said, “What a story, mujhe badi takleef hui sab jab Vikrant Massey said I will do his(Arnab) role, just because he is here or because of his talent also. But I can play your father(Arnab), I have to be part of your autobiography whenever somebody makes it.”

Anupam Kher on when he saw his photo on currency note instead of Gandhiji

Anupam Kher was 'very happy' on finding his photo instead of Gandhiji on the currency note

During the conversation, the interviewer shared running news about people using Anupam Kher's photo on Indian currency in place of Mahatma Gandhi. On hearing this, Kher excitedly said such things can happen to me. Those thieves couldn't find any other photo. Bohot sare ganje hai... mai hi rehgaya tha kya. Kyunki meri autobiography mai Republic kai show mai apka yeh sawal anna zaroori tha issiliye meri kismat mai likha tha aisa hoga." He proudly added, "I have created incidents".

When asked what was his reaction, to this, he replied, "I was very happy. Ek aur kissa milgaya mujhe batanekai liye".