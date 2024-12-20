At Republic Sangam, Annu Kapoor Breaks Silence On Not Being Able To Recognise Kangana Ranaut

Annu Kapoor graced Republic Media's Sangam with his appearance on December 20. The veteran actor entertained the audience with beloved singing and answering various controversial questions. When asked about his recent controversy with Kangana Ranaut, Annu Kapoor explained the real story behind it, saying, “If I have not seen anyone how will I recognise.”

Annu Kapoor addresses his controversy with Kangana Ranaut

The controversy began when Annu Kapoor in June, during a press conference for his film 'Hamare Baarah,' expressed unfamiliarity with Kangana Ranaut's identity. While addressing the issue in Republic Media’s exclusive interview, he said that his social media and everything is handled by his manager and his words were misinterpreted by the audience as he doesn’t know any new generation star. He explained that he isn’t familiar with the younger generation of stars(Kangana) and denied being arrogant or egoistic, stating that such traits are not part of his character. Annu Kapoor also emphasised that he holds no grudge against Kangana and has no involvement in politics.

Nepotism is an inappropriate term for the film industry: Annu Kapoor

When an interviewer asked his opinion on the usage of the nepotism term for star kids, to, he said this term is appropriate in the political industry and not in the entertainment industry. "It is all rubbish," he added. Annu Kapoor explained by giving examples of iconic actors Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand and Amitabh Bachchan. He asked who was their godfather. Mentioning Raj Kapoor, he said that he had his father but it was Kedar Sharma who taught him acting. So, these are all rubbish terms because there are many actors who couldn't prove their mettle in the acting world despite their family background.