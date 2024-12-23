Baby John Advance Booking: Varun Dhawan Starrer Collects ₹50 Lakh For Day 1, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Poses A Big Hurdle

Baby John Advance Booking: Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh starrer action thriller Baby John is all set to hit the big screens on December 25. Given it's a holiday release, the movie is expected to do well but Pushpa 2, which is running to packed houses in the Hindi belts will pose a big hurdle to the Bollywood release.

Baby John will release on December 25 | Image: X

Baby John advance booking opens on a decent note

According to a report in Sacnilk, Baby John has sold over 15,700 tickets for its Hindi 2D version for day 1. The total collections are close to ₹50 lakh with the numbers expected to rise as the release date gets closer. Baby John is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri (2016) and is directed by Kalees. However, Varun has emphasised that many changes have been made to the storyline to make it a with the Hindi audiences.

Baby John stars Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh | Image: X

Baby John is expected to be hit by Pushpa 2 storm. The Allu Arjun starrer is doing very well in Hindi, with collections by the end of the third weekend standing at a mammoth ₹679 crore. Given that the audiences are queuing to watch the film, Baby John collections may suffer.

What are the biggest markets for Baby John?

So far, advance sales have been good in the Delhi NCR region, followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata. Another movie that may challenge Baby John is Mufasa: The Lion King, which performed well in its opening weekend, collecting over ₹41 crore in India.

A still from Mufasa: The Lion King | Image: AP