Published 09:25 IST, December 30th 2024

Baby John Box Office Collection Day 5: Varun Dhawan Struggles To Cross ₹30 Crore On First Weekend

Baby John Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan-Wamiqa Gabbi starrer has failed to impress the audience on the big screens on the first weekend of release.

Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John hit the big screens on December 25 | Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Baby John Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh starrer hit the big screens on December 25, coinciding with the Christmas holiday. Owing to the non-working day, the movie opened to a decent collection. However, business continued to decline in the subsequent days.

Baby John box office collections see minimal growth 

Baby John opened to a decent ₹11.25 crore in the domestic market. However, the film struggled to maintain the pace at the box office. The Varun Dhawan starrer action flick registered massive dips on day 2 and day 3 of release. However, there was some respite on the weekend.

Varun Dhawan in a scene from Baby John | Image: IMDb

On day 4 (first Saturday), the movie minted ₹4.25 crore. On the first Sunday of release, it collected ₹4.75 crore. In the five-day theatrical run, Baby John has amassed a total of ₹28.65 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Baby John to be replaced with Marco (Hindi): Reports 

Amid a lukewarm response to Baby John in theatres, it was reported that the movie would be removed from the big screens. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, select distributors have decided to let go of the Varun Dhawan starrer to make way for Marco. The Malayalam movie has been garnering commercial and critical praise. As per the makers, the Hindi version of the movie has been added to 140 screens across North India.

Varun Dhawan in a scene from Baby John | Image: IMDb

A source told the publication, “There’s a curiosity to see it (Marco) as many are claiming that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ultra-violent film Animal (2023), looks like a kiddie movie, in front of Marco because of its excessive violent scenes. Hence, there’s a demand for it, and Baby John’s shows are being replaced with that of Marco and also films like Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King.” An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

 

 

 

Updated 09:25 IST, December 30th 2024

