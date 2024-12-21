Published 13:38 IST, December 21st 2024
Baby John: Lal Bahadur Shastri, Jyotiba Phule References Modified By CBFC, Violent Scenes Toned Down
After several modifications, Baby John has been granted a U/A certificate by the CBFC. The runtime of the movie is close to 2 hours and 45 minutes.
Baby John: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer action thriller Baby John is all set to release on December 25. The movie has completed its CBFC formalities and the Censor Board has granted it a U/A certificate after modifications in several places.
What's been cut from Baby John?
According to Bollywood Hungama, political references in the movie at two points have been modified at the behest of CBFC. The movie was viewed by the Examining Committee (EC), which suggested modifications to the film before it was granted the U/A screening certificate. Reportedly, the EC censored two dialogues in the film. At one place, a dialogue referring to Jyotiba Phule was altered and 'Phule' was muted. In another scene, Lal Bahadur Shastri was replaced by another word. However, the replacement term is unspecified in the cut list.
Extreme violent scenes modified in Baby John
Three graphic violent scenes have been toned down in the Varun Dhawan starrer. A sequence where the film's characters are being set on fire were reduced by 50%. The visual of a character tapping cigarette buds on another character's face was also modified. In addition to this, a close shot of a gunshot was also modified.
Another scene where a character kicks a 'kalash' (pot) was modified. An instance where one of the characters mentions statistical data of rape cases in India will be accompanied by a factual source. An AWBI (Animal Welfare Board of India) certificate has also been asked to submit by the makers. The runtime of Baby John is 2 hours 44 minutes. The film is an adaptation of Theri starring Thalapathy Vijay, Amy Jackson and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is directed by Kalees and also stars Jackie Shroff in the role of the antagonist.
