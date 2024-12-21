Baby John: Lal Bahadur Shastri, Jyotiba Phule References Modified By CBFC, Violent Scenes Toned Down

Baby John: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer action thriller Baby John is all set to release on December 25. The movie has completed its CBFC formalities and the Censor Board has granted it a U/A certificate after modifications in several places.

Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi star in Baby John | Image: X

What's been cut from Baby John?

According to Bollywood Hungama, political references in the movie at two points have been modified at the behest of CBFC. The movie was viewed by the Examining Committee (EC), which suggested modifications to the film before it was granted the U/A screening certificate. Reportedly, the EC censored two dialogues in the film. At one place, a dialogue referring to Jyotiba Phule was altered and 'Phule' was muted. In another scene, Lal Bahadur Shastri was replaced by another word. However, the replacement term is unspecified in the cut list.

Baby John will release on December 25 | Image: X

Extreme violent scenes modified in Baby John

Three graphic violent scenes have been toned down in the Varun Dhawan starrer. A sequence where the film's characters are being set on fire were reduced by 50%. The visual of a character tapping cigarette buds on another character's face was also modified. In addition to this, a close shot of a gunshot was also modified.

Baby John is an adaptation of Vijay's Theri | Image: X